Toledo Host With Vaccine Gets COVID

iHeart WSPD Toledo host Scott Sands is now working from home after testing positive for COVID-19. Sands was vaccinated back in April. Even after becoming a breakthrough case he continues to encourage listeners to get vaccinated.

Sands told Channel 11 in Toledo he believes having the vaccine mitigated a lot of the symptoms and might help him get over the virus a little faster. “Even if it doesn’t protect you from getting COVID-19 at some point, I truly believe at some point it will mitigate the symptoms and help you recover much faster and if nothing else help slow the spread,”