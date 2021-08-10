A News Director Hire

El Dorado Broadcasters, owners of stations in Victor Valley, California, and Yuma, Arizona, has promoted Andrew Caravella to News Director for both of its operations.

Caravella is currently the voice and reporter for El Dorado’s HDdailynews.com, serving the Victor Valley market. He is taking on expanded responsibilities and a soon to be enhanced news presence in Yuma, Arizona.

“Andrew is doing a excellent job of gathering and covering news of local importance in our market” said Chris Fleming, Executive President of El Dorado Broadcasters. “It makes sense to expand our coverage to Yuma, Arizona, while devoting more time and effort to our local news product serving the high desert.”

Caravella added, “I was born in Los Angeles but grew up in Apple Valley. It is exciting to be part of growing a local news department for the community I live in and equally as exciting to be expanding our effort to other cities.”