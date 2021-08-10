NPR Ending Best of Car Talk

NPR notified affiliates Monday that after nearly 35 years The Best of Car Talk will come to an end this fall. NPR will continue to make The Best of Car Talk podcast available every week, with enhancements coming in the fall.
