2021 NAB Marconi Finalists Announced

The National Association of Broadcasters has announced the finalists for the 2021 NAB Marconi Radio Awards. The winners will be announced October 13 at the Marconi Reception, held during the 2021 Radio Show in Las Vegas. The Marconi honors radio stations and on-air personalities for excellence in broadcasting.

This year’s NAB Marconi Radio Award finalists are:

LEGENDARY STATION OF THE YEAR

WNCX-FM, Cleveland, OH

WSB-AM, Atlanta, GA

KIIS-FM, Los Angeles, CA

KYGO-FM, Denver, CO

WHUR-FM, Washington, DC

LEGENDARY MANAGER OF THE YEAR

Ben Downs, Bryan Broadcasting

Joel Oxley, WTOP-FM

Joe Bell, Beasley Media Group

Ben Mevorach, WINS-AM

Mimi Brown, WEQX-FM

NETWORK/SYNDICATED PERSONALITY OF THE YEAR

DL Hughley, Reach Media, Inc.

George Noory, Premiere Networks

Rickey Smiley, Reach Media, Inc.

DJ Digital – XXL Higher Level Radio, Townsquare Media Group

Ace & TJ Button, iHeartRadio

MAJOR MARKET PERSONALITY OF THE YEAR

Joe Soto, WVAZ-FM, Chicago, IL

Ellen K, KOST-FM, Los Angeles, CA

The Musers, Dunham, Miller & Keith, KTCK-AM, Dallas, TX

Melissa Forman, WLIT-FM, Chicago, IL

Hawkeye in the Morning, KSCS-FM, Dallas, TX

LARGE MARKET PERSONALITY OF THE YEAR

Jack Harris, WFLA-AM, Tampa, FL

Ann Kelly, WDUV-FM, Tampa Bay, FL

C4 and Bryan Nehman, WBAL-AM, Baltimore, MD

Mike Calta, WHPT-FM, St. Petersburg, FL

Dan Mandis, WWTN-FM, Nashville, TN

MEDIUM MARKET PERSONALITY OF THE YEAR

Dan Potter, KRMG-FM, Tulsa, OK

Kevin Miller, KIDO-AM, Boise, ID

Harlen the Sports Guy and Pigskin Bob, KYKX-FM, Tyler, TX

Simon Conway, WHO-AM, Des Moines, IA

Buzz Jackson, KIIM-FM, Tucson, AZ

SMALL MARKET PERSONALITY OF THE YEAR

Cosmo and Lauren, KTXY-FM, Columbia, MO

Chris and Rosie, WUSQ-FM, Winchester, VA

John Raynar, KKHJ-FM, Pago Pago, AS

Brian Lee and Chris Wolfe, KZOQ-FM, Missoula, MT

Frito and Katy, KNDE-FM, College Station, TX

MAJOR MARKET STATION OF THE YEAR

WQHT-FM, New York, NY

WKYS-FM, Washington, DC

WBZ-FM, Boston, MA

KYW-AM, Philadelphia, PA

WINS-AM, New York, NY

LARGE MARKET STATION OF THE YEAR

KTMY-FM, Minneapolis/St. Paul, MN

WALK-FM, Long Island, NY

WTMJ-AM, Milwaukee, WI

WVKL-FM, Norfolk, VA

WKRQ-FM, Cincinnati, OH

MEDIUM MARKET STATION OF THE YEAR

WSGW-AM, Saginaw/Bay City, Midland, MI

KRMG-FM, Tulsa, OK

WHO-AM, Des Moines, IA

WHBC-AM, Canton, OH

WERO-FM, New Bern, NC

SMALL MARKET STATION OF THE YEAR

KVOM-FM, Little Rock-Pine Bluff, AR

WJJY-FM, Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN

WFMD-AM, Frederick, MD

WTAW-AM, College Station, TX

WNRP-AM, Pensacola, FL

BEST RADIO PODCAST OF THE YEAR

“We Need to Talk,” WGTS-FM, Washington, DC

“Pregnancy Pearls,” Audacy

“Garage Logic,” Hubbard Radio

“Purple Daily,” KSTP-AM, Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN

“Outkick the Coverage with Clay Travis,” Premiere Radio Networks

AC STATION OF THE YEAR

WLTW-FM, New York, NY

WTMX-FM, Chicago, IL

WREW-FM, Cincinnati, OH

KSTP-FM, St. Paul, MN

KOIT-FM, San Francisco, CA

CHR STATION OF THE YEAR

KNDE-FM, College Station, TX

KTXY-FM, Columbia, MO

WHTZ-FM, New York, NY

WPOI-FM, St. Petersburg, FL

WBLI-FM, Long Island, NY

CLASSIC HITS STATION OF THE YEAR

KRTH-FM, Los Angeles, CA

WOGL-FM, Philadelphia, PA

WCBS-FM, New York, NY

WMGK-FM, Philadelphia, PA

WXGL-FM, St. Petersburg, FL

COLLEGE RADIO STATION OF THE YEAR

WRHU-FM, Hofstra University, Hempstead, NY

WMSC-FM, Montclair State University, Montclair, NJ

WRRC-FM, Rider University, Lawrenceville, NJ

WPSC-FM, William Patterson University, Wayne, NJ

WSOU-FM, Seton Hall University, South Orange, NJ

COUNTRY STATION OF THE YEAR

WYCT-FM, Pensacola, FL

WXFL-FM, Florence, AL

KNUC-FM, Seattle, WA

KCLR-FM, Columbia, MO

WYCD-FM, Detroit, MI

NEWS/TALK STATION OF THE YEAR

WSB-AM, Atlanta, GA

WTOP-FM, Washington, DC

KSSZ-FM, Columbia, MO

WLW-AM, Cincinnati, OH

KNX-AM, Los Angeles, CA

RELIGIOUS STATION OF THE YEAR

WGRB-AM, Chicago, IL

KKJM-FM, St. Cloud, MN

WGTS-FM, Washington, DC

KLTY-FM, Dallas, Fort Worth, TX

KFIA-AM, Sacramento, CA

ROCK STATION OF THE YEAR

KLOS-FM, Los Angeles, CA

WPLR-FM, New Haven, CT

WGBF-FM, Evansville, IN

WIYY-FM, Baltimore, MD

KCMQ-FM, Columbia, MO

SPANISH STATION OF THE YEAR

KLLI-FM, Los Angeles, CA

WXNY-FM, New York, NY

KLNV-FM, San Diego, CA

WLZL-FM, Washington, DC

SPORTS STATION OF THE YEAR

WMFS-FM, Memphis, TN

KXNO-AM, Des Moines, IA

WIP-FM, Philadelphia, PA

KTCK-AM, Dallas, TX

WXYT-FM, Detroit, MI

URBAN STATION OF THE YEAR

WALR-FM, Atlanta, GA

WGCI-FM, Chicago, IL

WEDR-FM, Miami, FL

WWPR-FM, New York, NY

WMBX-FM, West Palm Beach, FL