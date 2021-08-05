Salem Broadcast Revenue Up 18.7%

Another radio company is showing positive revenue signs and edging toward pre-COVID revenue numbers. While Salem Media’s radio revenue is not yet back to 2019 levels, CEO Ed Atsinger says the company is on its way and making solid progress.

With total revenue for the Christian Conservative broadcaster up 20.6% to $63.8 million, same station broadcast revenue increased 18.7% to $46.5 when compared to the second quarter of 2020. When compared to 2019 Salem’s broadcast revenue only declined 4.7%.

Salem’s digital revenue increased 9.5% to $10.3 million and now makes up 23% of total revenue.

For the third quarter of 2021, Salem is projecting total revenue to increase between 2% and 4% from third quarter 2020 total revenue of $60.6 million. In the third quarter of 2020 the company had approximately $3.5 million of revenue from political and the Uncle Tom film on SalemNOW. Excluding that revenue, revenue is projected to increase between 9% and 11%. The $60.6 million, if reached, would be a decrease of only 2% to 4% from 2019.