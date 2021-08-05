FCC Looks to Modernize Campaign Rules

The FCC is proposing two revisions to its political programming and recordkeeping rules. One has to do with social media, the other has to do with the purchase of advertising time.

The first is to revise the definition of “legally qualified candidate for public office” to add the use of social media and creation of a campaign website to the existing list of activities that may be considered in determining whether an individual running as a writein candidate has made a “substantial showing” of his or her bona fide candidacy.

The second is revising the Commission’s political file rules to conform with the Bipartisan Campaign Reform Act of 2002, which included within the political file requirements any request for the purchase of advertising time that “communicates a message relating to any political matter of national importance” (i.e., issue ads) and specify the records that must be maintained.

Read the entire 26-page FCC document HERE.