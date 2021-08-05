Station Holding Vaccine Contest

Jersey City is partnering HOT-97 in New York City to get more teens vaccinated.

Nine public high schools will compete to see who can get get the highest vaccination rates.

The winners will win free tickets to the HOT 97 Summer Jam concert at MetLife Stadium on August 22. The school that wins will win tickets for the entire vaccinated student body.

The winners will be announced on August 17 on HOT 97’s “Ebro in the Morning” show.

The Hudson Reporter has more details about the participating shcools.