WNXP Nashville Teams With Amazon

‘Nashville Artist of The Month’, a feature of 91.ONE, WNXP: Nashville’s New Music Experience; is partnering with Amazon to support the feature. NAOTM highlights a Nashville-based artist each month.

“The Nashville Artist of the Month feature is a great example of how we use every tool we have from radio to social media to video, to bring a broader spotlight to Nashville artists,” said Jason Moon Wilkings, PD. “Having Amazon help further that mission is a profound privilege.”

“Music City has always been a hotbed of musical creativity where generations of new artists find their voice, launch their careers and contribute to American culture,” said Courtney Ross, Sr. Mgr. External Affairs, Amazon Nashville. “WNXP is continuing this vibrant local tradition and we’re proud to support their mission through sponsorship of the Nashville Artist of the Month initiative.”