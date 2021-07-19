New Website, New Products For TM Studios

TM Studios, which was recently prchasedby Dave Bethell, Greg Clancy, and Chris Stevens, has launched a new line-up of products and a new website.

The launch includes the new TM NEXT updating jingle service, TM PRODUCTION MUSIC for spot and promo production, and TM COMMERCIAL, a bank of retail jingles for stations to sell to local advertisers.

“We’ve been incredibly busy since we took over the business,” says Clancy. “We’ve spent the last eight months hyper-focused on what radio really needs right now. We feel this new line-up of products addresses how we can help stations thrive in the current environment, while bringing amazing new sounds and new technology to the industry. The new TM is not your father’s jingle company.”

“The audio quality of the TM NEXT jingle service is without peer, and what you get with the updates is incredibly useful and easy to apply,” says Bethell. “TM NEXT is also extremely flexible. Our job is not to impose our sound on programmers. We’d rather listen to these pros and help create the sound they are envisioning.”

“TM PRODUCTION MUSIC is a brand-new one-of-a-kind service built specifically for radio by elite content creators,” adds Bethell. “It includes AI and Sounds-Like search to save clients significant time. There are tens of thousands of tracks that are all useful, clever, and relevant. There isn’t any waste in the library.”

“TM Commercial is a ready-to-air library of sung jingle campaigns for almost any local business category,” Stevens adds. “Now, local sellers have a creative, market-exclusive tool to close deals with potential advertisers. We think stations will value TM COMMERCIAL as an investment with big returns, not an expense.”