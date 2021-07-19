Emmis Exploring Alternatives For Indy Signal

Jeff Smulyan’s Emmis Communications, which owns WFNI-AM, 1070 AM/107.5 FM/93.5 FM The Fan, has announced that it has closed on the sale of a portion of land in Whitestown, Indiana housing the radio towers for 1070 AM.

While Emmis works to find the best solution for the future of the 1070 signal, effective August 2, audio content will broadcast solely on 107.5 FM and 93.5 FM, as well as on its streaming app and online at www.1075thefan.com.

Smulyan said, “As long-time owners of 1070, we are working diligently on finding the next great use for the signal. We were offered a wonderful opportunity to monetize the property and felt it was our obligation to explore that. Ultimately, it made the most sense.”

More than one year ago, Emmis had the tower site for 1070 AM rezoned for mixed-use commercial, office and residential developments. The area comprises 70 acres on Perry Worth Road near I-65 in Whitestown, Indiana and is listed for sale.