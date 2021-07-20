Progressive Holds On To First

Progressive remains in the top spot on the latest Media Monitors list. Lowe’s was less than 10 spots from hitting number one.
Here are the numbers: Progressive (48,988)), Lowe’s (48,981) Indeed (42,065), Geico (36,177), Bank Of America (35,348)
