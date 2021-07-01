CMG Raises $1.3 Million For The Kids

Cox Media Group’s Tulsa cluster raised $1.3 million in the 2021 Tulsa St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway campaign. 13,000 tickets were sold for $100 for the giveaway.

“Year after year, our listeners and viewers continue to amaze us with their generosity throughout this campaign,” says Cathy Gunther, Market Vice President, CMG Tulsa. “We added 1,000 tickets more than the previous year, which is worth an additional $100,000 to St. Jude, and they sold out more than a month before the prize drawing.”

Jeanie Mims of Owasso, OK won the St. Jude Dream Home, built by Shaw Homes and located in Owasso’s Stone Canyon neighborhood. Other winners received a diamond necklace from Israel Diamond Supply, a trip for two to New York City to See Dan + Shay at Madison Square Garden from K95.5, groceries for a year from Reasor’s, and a $5,000 shopping spree at Basset Furniture.