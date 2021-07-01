Ski To Discuss Atlanta’s Spike in Crime

On Tuesday from 8:50 am -10:00 am, Frank Ski will lead a conversation about the increased crime in and around Atlanta on KISS 104.1 (WALR-FM/Atlanta). Here’s the guest list…

Panelists include Atlanta Police Chief Rodney Bryant, Gwinnett County Sheriff Keybo Taylor, Fulton County Sheriff Pat Labat, and DeKalb County Sheriff Melody Maddox. Frank will also take phone calls from listeners about the issues affecting their communities.

Ski said the pandemic and economic downturn have drastically affected the Atlanta community, “which is why we need to have an honest conversation with our law enforcement leaders so that we may work together to address these issues head-on and move forward with a better understanding.”

You can listen to the town hall conversation online at KISS1041FM.com.