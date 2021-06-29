Premiere Picks Up Show That Inspires

Our American Stories is now a part of Premiere’s nationally-syndicated radio lineup. The 2 hour weekday show, heard on 200 stations, is hosted by radio veteran Lee Habeeb (pictured) and features positive, inspiring accounts of everyday Americans doing extraordinary things.

The show will also feature separate two-hour Saturday and Sunday options for weekend clearance.

Our American Stories will also be available as a podcast on the iHeartRadio Podcast Network.

Covering every hamlet and precinct in America, big and small, the stories span arts and sports, business and history, innovation and adventure, generosity and courage, resilience and redemption, faith and love, past and present. In short, Our American Stories tells the story of America to Americans.

“We have spent the last five years telling stories about all that is good and decent in America, and why millions of people from around the world still wish to call our country home,” Habeeb explained. “The show has grown because Americans want more than conflict and bad news: they crave positive, redemptive stories from our past and present – many from our listeners – that lift their spirits and inspire them, and that’s what we do each and every day on our show.”

“We’re excited to offer this entertaining and compelling program to even more stations nationwide,” stated Premiere Networks President Julie Talbott. “Lee and his team are masterful storytellers and they’ve created a unique and inspiring program that resonates widely with audiences.”