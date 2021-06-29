New Sirius Show About World Trade Center

SiriusXM will launch of Top of the World: Lessons from Rebuilding the World Trade Center, on July 6th. The program is an 11-part series featuring the people at the heart of the rebuilding of the new World Trade Center.

The show will broadcast for 11 consecutive weeks in the lead-up to the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks.

Each week Top of the World will explore the rebuilding through the eyes of those at the center of the action. These individuals will share lessons learned from the recovery after 9/11, the challenges Downtown Manhattan has faced throughout the last two decades, and the insights they’ve gathered about how the city and the country can better recover and rebuild after the pandemic.

Among the major figures featured throughout the series are World Trade Center developer Larry Silverstein; former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg; WTC Master Planner Daniel Libeskind; National 9/11 Memorial architect Michael Arad; the architects and engineers behind the new World Trade Center office towers; Downtown Manhattan business and community leaders; the artists, filmmakers and photographers who have captured and documented the historic rebuilding effort; and many more. Celebrity interviews offering support for the revitalization of Lower Manhattan will be interspersed throughout the series, as well.