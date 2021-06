In a transaction filed with the FCC Monday, Educational Media Foundation is acquiring two Upstate New York stations, with signals into Canada, from seller Martz Communications Group.

EMF will pay $2.5MM to acquire WYUL (94.7) in Chateaugay, NY, and also WVNV (96.5) Malone, NY both stations providing service to Montreal, Southwestern Quebec and Eastern Ontario.

Richard A. Foreman Associates was the broker in the transaction, representing Martz Communications.