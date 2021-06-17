Programmer Turned Brand Coach

‘Coaching You into a Brand’ is the latest endeavor of programming vet Elroy Smith. He’s put together an eight-session curriculum focused on turning on-air personalities or podcasters into a brand.

Smith believes that talent and program directors are too close to the product to have an objective point of view.

“When consultants have given me feedback about my radio station, it did hurt. However, when I thought about the critique, many points were valid, said Smith. “Personalities that are making a difference are the ones that have something substantive, compelling and commanding to say. Content is now king. Unfortunately, the list of personalities that are brands is very short.”