NABLF Honor For P&G

The NAB Leadership Foundation will present the 2021 Corporate Leadership Award to Procter & Gamble. The award recognizes P&G’s corporate responsibility and commitment to create healthier, more equitable and more inclusive communities around the world.

“Through products, programs and philanthropy, P&G generously provides for vulnerable communities and individuals in need,” said Michelle Duke, NABLF President. “In honor of P&G’s commitment to building a better world today and for the next generation, we are pleased to present them with our Corporate Leadership Award.”

“P&G people believe we have a responsibility to society,” said Damon Jones, P& G’s CCO. “We will continue to step up and step forward to use our reach and resources to be both a force for good and a force for growth in a way that will have a lasting, positive impact on people and communities around the world.”

The 2021 Celebration of Service to America Awards premiers on local broadcast stations July 10.