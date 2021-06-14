2021 Camp Broadcast Will Be In-Person Event

Radio & TV personality Sam Alex’s media masterclass Camp Broadcast will be in-person (July 12-16) in Chicago. High school and college-aged aspiring journalists & broadcasters have the opportunity to interview celebrities and learn from media experts.

The event is being held at the Hampton Inn & Suites in Skokie, IL and here are the scheduled in-person guests:

Dean Reynolds (Network News Correspondent)

Kendall Gill (NBA Player & NBC Sports Chicago analyst)

Stephanie Tichenor (WLS/Chicago Program Director)

Andy Masur (Chicago White Sox Play-By-Play Announcer)

Brian Haddad (Morning Host, WKQX/Chicago)

Chris Petlak (Afternoon Host, WTMX/Chicago)

Christina Loukas (Team USA Olympic Diver)

Mike Berman (Sports Anchor, NBC 5/Chicago)

For more information on CAMP BROADCAST, visit campbroadcast.com and for Sam Alex visit samalexradio.com. Instagram: @campbroadcast | @samalexradio