RAB Announces Final Judges

The Radio Mercury Awards have announced the 2021 final round judges. The final panel represents radio’s top advertising categories, including automotive, consumer packaged goods, communications, community service, education, financial services, nonprofits, quick-serve restaurants, retail, spirits, technology, travel and utilities.
Here are the final round judges:
Chief Judge – Robin Fitzgerald, chief creative officer, BBDO Atlanta
Adia Betts, associate creative director/copywriter, Dagger Atlanta
Nathalie Brown, executive creative director, VMLY&R NY
Bianca Guimaraes, partner and executive creative director, Mischief NY
Paul Johnson, freelance copywriter/creative director
Derrick Ogilvie, vice president/creative director, BBDO Atlanta
Andrés Ordóñez, executive vice president/chief creative officer, FCB Chicago
Alejandro Ortiz, executive creative director, Campbell Ewald Detroit/NY
Shannon Washington, senior vice president executive creative director, R/GA
Lewis Williams, chief creative officer, Burrell Communications Group Chicago
Sherman Winfield, executive creative director, VMLY&R Atlanta
