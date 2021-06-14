RAB Announces Final Judges

The Radio Mercury Awards have announced the 2021 final round judges. The final panel represents radio’s top advertising categories, including automotive, consumer packaged goods, communications, community service, education, financial services, nonprofits, quick-serve restaurants, retail, spirits, technology, travel and utilities.

Here are the final round judges:

Chief Judge – Robin Fitzgerald, chief creative officer, BBDO Atlanta

Adia Betts, associate creative director/copywriter, Dagger Atlanta

Nathalie Brown, executive creative director, VMLY&R NY

Bianca Guimaraes, partner and executive creative director, Mischief NY

Paul Johnson, freelance copywriter/creative director

Derrick Ogilvie, vice president/creative director, BBDO Atlanta

Andrés Ordóñez, executive vice president/chief creative officer, FCB Chicago

Alejandro Ortiz, executive creative director, Campbell Ewald Detroit/NY

Shannon Washington, senior vice president executive creative director, R/GA

Lewis Williams, chief creative officer, Burrell Communications Group Chicago

Sherman Winfield, executive creative director, VMLY&R Atlanta

