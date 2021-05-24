Montana Joins Meruelo in L.A.

Meruelo Media has hired Haz Montana as VP of Audio Brands putting him in charge of programming for KPWR-FM, KLOS-FM, KDAY/KDEY 93.5 and Latin Rhythmic Breakout CALI 93.9 in Los Angeles. Montana moves to Meruelo from Univision in L.A. where he was VP of Content.

“We`Haz’ Montana and Montana `Haz‘ Us!”… exclaimed Otto Padrón, Meruelo Media President and CEO. “…after an exhaustive national search getting to know some of this country’s most amazing leaders in our craft of audio – we’re happy that Haz chose us!”… continued Otto, “… Haz brings the right balance of audio art and hard science perfectly nested within his steady brand of leadership, personal values and the confident entrepreneurial spirit we energetically embrace here at Meruelo Media. These very essential qualities are must-have requirements to steer our team and legacy audio brands.”

“Hip Hop, Rock, Throwbacks, Latin Rhythm, and passionate talent. This opportunity is a dream come true. I’m honored to be starting today with Team Meruelo,” remarked Haz.”… looking forward to working with some of this country’s most iconic audio brands and lead a great team of format captains as we continue to develop and grow these legendary call-letters towards a market agnostic and boundless digital horizon,” continued Haz. “Above all, I’m excited about chartering a bold path in this newly reimagined role of VP/Audio Brands here at Meruelo Media.”

During his Univision 16-year tenure, he drove and developed operational and programming strategies for Univision’s Rhythmic (Reggaetón/ Hip Hop) brand, and launched the national Latino Mix Spanish CHR brand, creating a delivery service of local and national content.