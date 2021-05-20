New Afternoon Host On 94.5 Bay FM

Danny Miller is the new Afternoon host on Classic Hits 94-5 Bay FM. Miller joined the Alpha Media station 16 years ago.

“I’m excited that our friend and super talented Danny Miller will now be hosting afternoons on Bay FM,” said Dave Numme, Content Director, Alpha Media San Jose. “Danny is a tremendous talent with strong relationships and tons of enthusiasm to help Bay FM continue to grow and serve our listeners and advertisers.”

“Danny is such a beloved voice throughout the South Bay that it made perfect sense to have him become an integral part of the daily listening of KBAY’s devoted audience,” said David Drutz, VP/MM.