Atlanta’s Praise Welcomes Jekalyn Carr

Radio One Atlanta’s Praise 102.5 has hired Jekalyn Carr for middays. Carr is a Grammy Award nominated, Stellar Award and Dove Award-winning recording artist.

“Jekalyn is a dynamic young lady who represents the new age of Inspirational Artists,” said Derek Harper, PD. “We are happy that Praise 102.5 is the platform thru which she can now bring inspiration, entertainment & information to the masses daily.”

“I’m excited that my new radio show is with my Atlanta family, Praise 102.5,” said Carr. “It has always been a desire of mine to use my gifts to Inspire people!”

The Jekalyn Carr Show, debuts June 1st.