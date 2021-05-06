US99 Chicago Launches New Morning Show

The Audacy station is pairing up Melissa McGurren and Austin Huff to host morning drive on WUSN-FM. McGurren spent most of her career on WTMX’s The Mix Morning Show in Chicago as a traffic reporter sidekick turned co-host. Huff is a Nashville native with over 10 years of radio experience on the air.

“We’re incredibly excited to be growing our US99 family and making mornings home for Melissa and Austin,” said Rachel Williamson, Regional President and Market Manager, Audacy Chicago. “This team will bring energy, positivity, chemistry, and a lot of fun to this fresh and dynamic local show to serve Chicago’s country listeners. Drew [Walker] returns to late mornings and middays and will continue to bring the energy and companionship country listeners have grown to love to get them through their day. Collectively, this roster will super serve Chicago’s country music audience as the standalone country station in the market.”

“I wish I could fully express my gratitude and happiness about joining the US99 team,” said McGurren. “I love Chicago and country music and I’ve never been more confident in an opportunity or my team. I know this is exactly where I’m supposed to be, and I couldn’t be happier to make this new move in my career.”

“I can’t believe Justin Fields and I are moving to Chicago at the same time, especially considering he throws a much tighter spiral than me,” said Huff. “I’m honored to wake up with this city every morning, and I cannot wait to have a ton of fun in the process.”