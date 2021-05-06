Saga’s Q1 Down, Q2 Looks Strong

With Ed Christian sidelined from the Saga earnings call Thursday because of a pulled back muscle, the company reported net revenue of $22.3 million in Q1 this year compared to $26.1 million in Q1 of 2020.

Saga took in $209,000 in political revenue for the quarter, compared to $1 million in 2020.

Saga’s Q1 operating income was $883,000 compared to $837,000 in Q1 2020 after adjusting for $1.3 million in other operating income Saga had in the first quarter of 2020 from the sale of land and a building at a tower site. Net income was $758,000 for the quarter.

Moving forward, CFO Sam Bush said he expects the company to continue to see “very good progress.” April and May were up high double digits, based on comps from Q2 2020 which was in the middle of the pandemic.

This corrected an earlier version of the story that said Saga’s Q1 was up high single digits.