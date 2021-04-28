Former KMOX Host Headed To Prison

Harry Hamm, who began his radio career at KMOX-AM in St. Louis in 1975, was sentenced to nearly 6 years in a federal prison this week for possession of child pornography. Hamm is 79 years old.

According to The St. Louis Post-Dispatch Hamm pleaded guilty in February to two counts of possession of child porn and one count of access with intent to view child porn and admitted that the FBI found child porn on his two iPhones and his personal laptop in 2018. He’d also searched for child porn on his work iPad and laptop and viewed child porn on the iPad.