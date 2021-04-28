DraftKings To Distribute Le Batard

It’s a first for DraftKings. The gambling company has inked a content distribution, monetization and sponsorship agreement with Meadowlark Media. As part of the deal, Meadowlark Media and DraftKings will distribute The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz and the Le Batard & Friends Network across audio, TV, digital and social channels.

“We’re thrilled to find a collaborator in DraftKings that shares our vision to grow Dan Le Batard’s already wildly popular network of shows in non-conventional ways,” said Meadowlark CEO John Skipper. “With the freedom to widely distribute these programs, we’ll be able to reach the largest possible audience and provide incredible content to DraftKings.”

“John Skipper and Dan Le Batard have established a deep roster of content creators that will continue to expand quality and original programming,” said Jason Robins, CEO, co-founder and chairman, DraftKings. “Our relationship with Meadowlark Media demonstrates DraftKings’ dynamic approach in bringing premium content to skin-in-the-game sports fans through numerous channels.”

”Thank you, DraftKings, for empowering us with the exhilarating combination of rocket fuel and total freedom,” said Le Batard. “I’m overjoyed to team with a fearless creative partner who sees the future and wants to help us change it. DraftKings believed in us, our principles and our mission enough to give us a freedom no scared corporation or traditional media partner ever could or ever would. To our fans, know that DraftKings is the reason you aren’t behind a paywall, and I’m promising you the money won’t change the show or corrupt us in any way. Sincerely, Draft Le Batard.”

The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz will continue to be available in podcast form with new formats of the show set to launch later this year. Since leaving ESPN Radio on January 4, the show has consistently ranked among the top sports programs on Apple podcasts.