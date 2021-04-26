Forcht Comes Up Big For St. Jude

In April Forcht Broadcasting Kentucky radio stations WSIP 98.9 FM New Country (Paintsville, KY) and WAIN 93.5 FM Hot Country (Columbia, KY) hosted their annual St. Jude Radiothons to raise money for the kids of the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

WSIP and WAIN hosted a two-day radiothon that raised over $33,000 to help the kids of St. Jude. Due to COVID-19, the stations could not host their radiothons in 2020, but this year, the stations’ communities came out stronger than ever to support WSIP and WAIN and St. Jude! One young lady from Paintsville gave all the money in her piggy bank to help all the children of St. Jude. Forcht Broadcasting station WYKY Somerset 106.1 FM hosted their annual St. Jude Radiothon in February of 2021 and raised over 9,000 for St. Jude.