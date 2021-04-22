Shawn Levy Teams With Cadence13

Bestselling author Shawn Levy will bring a documentary podcast franchise about power and influence originating from Hollywood. Glitter and Might will be produced by C13Originals, the documentary studio division of Cadence13, an Audacy company.

Debuting in the fall, season one will explore the relationship between Hollywood mogul Lew Wasserman, a young actor named Ronald Reagan, and labor lawyer Sidney Korshak. The story will focus on of how they came together; and rose to power in their respective fields to forever change the entertainment industry and the country itself.

“Lew Wasserman is still one of the most admired pioneers and moguls to ever come out of Hollywood, and his rise to power and helping to shape and influence a young Ronald Reagan is a fascinating story C13Originals is thrilled to tell,” said Chris Corcoran, CCO, Cadence13 and Executive Producer, C13Originals. “Having Shawn Levy guide us through this story with his incredible knowledge and access to this critical time in the history of Hollywood’s evolution is beyond exciting.”