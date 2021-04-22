CBA Announces Awards

The Colorado Broadcasters Association was forced to cancel the Awards of Excellence Gala, so the awards were presented in a virtual reveal. This year, the CBA received 494 entries in radio.

The Harry W. Hoth Public Service Award was presented to Neil Best at KUNC-FM / Community Radio for Northern Colorado in Greeley.

The CBA also recognizes “Stations of the Year” with a point system that determines winners in each market, based on the number of Awards (first place) and Certificates (second place) won by each station. The 2020 “Stations of the Year” were as follows.

RADIO

Small Market: KSNN-FM/Ridgeway

Medium Market: KYSL-FM/Frisco

Major Market: KSME-FM/Fort Collins

Metro Denver: KKFN-FM/Denver

You can view the CBA’s virtual Awards of Excellence Reveal Here.