Midwest Fills Rush Slot

The Markley, van Camp and Robbins Show will now air in the spot previously occupied by The Rush Limbaugh Show WMBD(AM/FM) in Central Illinois. The station is owned by Duke Wright’s Midwest Communications. The show is syndicated by Compass Media.

The change is a part of three different moves on WMBD. Craig Collins will be returning to the station to host the 3pm-to-6pm slot, the original time period of Markley, van Camp and Robbins.

The Markley, van Camp and Robbins Show also originates in the WMBD studio complex.

“Trying to replace Rush Limbaugh with a similar type program is a really tall order,” said Mike Wild, VP-Market Manager of the Midwest Communications cluster in Peoria. “The approach of Markley, van Camp and Robbins is differentiated from Rush, and we can clearly point to their very successful ratings track record.”

The changes will be effective on May 3rd, when WMBD will also begin airing The Dana Show at 9pm.

WMBD is part of a six-station, seven-format group owned by Duke Wright’s Midwest Communications, and is the dominant radio cluster in the Peoria market and in Central Illinois.