Aaron Roberts Joins RCS

Aaron Roberts is the new National Sales Manager for the United States for RCS. Roberts most recently served as VP of Programming Communications & Special Projects for Cumulus Media & Westwood One.

Neal Perchuk, VP Sales for the Americas is happy to welcome Roberts to the expanding team, “Aaron is a perfect fit for our team of talented radio experts,” said Neal Perchuk VP Sales. “Aaron’s commitment to quality, professional radio is unmatched. We are excited to share his particular skills with our clients.”

Roberts will focus on GSelector, Aquira and Revma products in addition to chairing the RCS Academy. The RCS Academy offers self-paced, online courses for individuals with basic to advanced knowledge of