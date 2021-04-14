Gorka Loses YouTube Channel

The Washington Examiner is reporting that after repeated violations of YouTube’s “presidential election integrity policy,” YouTube removed the channel for a radio show hosted by Sebastian Gorka.

Gorka served as White House National Security strategist in the Trump Administration prior to joining the Salem Radio Network.

“In accordance with our long standing strikes system, we terminated the channel America First with Sebastian Gorka, for repeated violations of our presidential election integrity policy,” Ivy Choi, a YouTube spokesperson, told the Washington Examiner on Sunday. “As we’ve publicly shared, our presidential election integrity policy prohibits content uploaded after last year’s safe harbor deadline that alleges widespread fraud or errors changed the outcome of the 2020 U.S. presidential election. Any channel that violates this policy will receive a strike and channels that receive three strikes in the same 90-day period are permanently removed from YouTube, as in the case of America First with Sebastian Gorka.”