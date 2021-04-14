2nd Radio Cares Radiothon is Today

The IBA, in partnership with Benztown, McVay Media and Vipology, is hosting the one-day Radio Cares event for Feeding America. Last year 3,400 stations helped raise enough money for 5 million meals. All the money raised goes directly to “Feeding America.”

Feeding America is hosting the landing page that listeners will be sent to contribute. That link will be placed on a stations website and social media. Stations will be able to see amount raised in real time on their websites via the widget provided by Vipology.