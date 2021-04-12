Radio Cares Deadline is Tomorrow

The deadline to join more than 200 stations for the April 14th Radio Cares: Feeding America Radiothon is tomorrow, April 13 at www.RadioCares.org. The radiothon to relieve hunger in America is presented by the Independent Broadcasters Association and Feeding America.

All donations go directly to Feeding America.

Ron Stone, President of the IBA and Chief Executive Officer of Adams Radio Group, commented, “Last year’s inaugural Radio Cares: Feeding America Radiothon helped provide 5 million meals to people experiencing food insecurity in America. As little as $1 can provide 10 meals! People who were making ends meet before the pandemic now find themselves in a perilous situation, unable to feed themselves and their families.

“Over 3,000 stations participated last year,” Stone continued. “This is radio’s chance to participate in a nationwide event for a great cause. Radio, working together and executing locally, can drive listener donations to help feed families in America.”