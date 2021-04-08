Getting The Word Out Using Radio

The Corporation for Public Broadcasting has awarded more than $300,000 to Native Public Media and to KTSU-FM, a public radio station licensed to a Historically Black College and University, to coordinate COVID-19 public outreach campaigns to 51 public stations serving Native and Black communities.

The campaigns, airing on 36 tribal stations and 15 stations licensed to HBCUs, will provide trusted, life-saving information about vaccines to the most vulnerable populations in the United States.

“Public media stations, locally operated and highly trusted, are well-positioned to provide critical information to communities hard hit by the pandemic. CPB is pleased to support the efforts of these 51 public radio stations to aggressively engage their Black and Native American communities with COVID-19 information,” said Pat Harrison, CPB President and CEO. “By providing accurate and reliable information about COVID-19 vaccines, as well as the continuing need to wear masks and maintain social distance, these stations will reduce the spread of disinformation and advance the public health of the communities they serve.”

As a founding partner of the COVID Collaborative, a national assembly of leaders from different sectors developing a unified platform for addressing the coronavirus pandemic, CPB supports the dissemination of vital information about vaccines and other protective measures against COVID-19. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, racial and ethnic minority groups are disproportionately represented among COVID-19 cases, and the coronavirus has been shown to be far deadlier for Black and Native Americans than other groups in the United States.

“The pandemic hit Native communities hard, and these communities depend on Native stations for news and health information and as a local forum for discussion about critical issues. As in any community, a solid network of partnerships is critical to address Native American and Alaska Native emergency needs. We are grateful to CPB for funding these information campaigns, which address resilience gaps during this time of national emergency,” said Loris Taylor, Native Public Media President and CEO.