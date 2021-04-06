Ricki Sanchez Coming To Nashville

Ricki Sanchez will join the Woody & Jim Show 107.5 The River, April 26. Sanchez comes over from the syndicated Zach Sang Show where she was co-host and producer.

“We got hundreds of submissions from talented candidates across the country, and Ricki immediately stood out from the beginning as someone with a vibrant personality and unique perspective that fits in with the ‘Woody & Jim Show’ perfectly,” said Jonathan Shuford, PD. “We’re ecstatic to welcome her to join the show and help us wake up Nashville for years to come.”

“I can’t wait to join the ‘Woody and Jim Show’,” said Sanchez. “It’s been my dream to be part of a morning show and I’m so glad it’s going to happen with such an amazing team in such a vibrant city like Nashville.”