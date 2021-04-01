Atlanta and Athens Go to Long Permanently

Cox Media Group has removed the interim title form Jaleigh Long’s corner office door, appointing her Market Manager for both the Atlanta and Athens markets. Long has been interim manager since early this year when Bob Babin was promoted to Senior VP for Radio at Cox.

CMG Atlanta includes News 95.5 WSB, B98.5 FM, 97.1 FM The River and KISS 104.1 FM.

Long joined CMG Atlanta Radio in 2014 as General Sales Manager. Previously, she was with South Central Media in Evansville, IN. for seven years as General Sales Manager and she started her media career in Indianapolis as an Account Executive for Susquehanna Radio.

“I am abundantly proud and honored to lead this group of industry-defining stations,” said Long. “The great work we do in all areas of the business every day is making an impact on our audiences, advertisers and communities we serve. The power of radio is exhilarating and fortunately we get to experience that firsthand each day through the powerful programming, compelling promotions and important community initiatives that define and underscore CMG’s Purpose.”