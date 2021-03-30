BMI Adds Two Board Members

Alfred C. Liggins, III, Chief Executive Officer of Urban One, Inc. and Craig Robinson, Executive Vice President and Chief Diversity Officer for NBCUniversal have been appointed to the BMI Board of Directors. Their terms begin April 1.

“We’re very pleased to welcome Alfred Liggins and Craig Robinson to the BMI Board of Directors,” said Caroline Beasley, Chairman. “Both Alfred and Craig have achieved incredible success at their respective companies, and they each bring innovative leadership, unique perspectives, and key expertise that will make them invaluable additions to the Board.”