The Right Time To Expand

The Right Time with Bomani Jones podcast has expanded from two shows per week to three. The ESPN podcast will now drop Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

The episodes that have been on Tuesdays, featuring Bomani’s commentary on the sports news of the week, his banter with producer Gabe Basayne, is now on Mondays. The Thursday interview-based podcasts are shifting to Wednesdays. The new Friday addition will feature weekly conversations with Domonique Foxworth; the former NFL cornerback, president of the NFL Players Association and later earned an MBA from Harvard.

“The last year has been great for The Right Time, so I’m glad we can give more to our listeners,” said Jones. “I also can’t wait to follow through on something those listeners have long wanted, a weekly spot with Domonique, one of the most intelligent and entertaining talents at this company.”