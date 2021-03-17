CRS Sets Next Webinar

Country Radio Broadcasters will present the March installment of its CRS360 Webinar series on March 24. The new program is titled: CRS 2021 Research Presentation: A Closer Look.

The Annual CRS Research Project was conducted by NuVoodoo and presented by the company’s Carolyn Gilbert and Leigh Jacobs during February’s CRS 2021: The Virtual Experience. The project focused on how country listening habits may have changed during the COVID-19 pandemic, and what the “new normal” for the country music industry means.

“Carolyn, Leigh, and the team at NuVoodoo have delivered a comprehensive look at the status of country listening habits, a project which included a massive sample size of more than 3,000 respondents,” said RJ Curtis, Executive Director CRB. “There is a ton of useful, actionable data here which warrants another, deeper look. CRB appreciates the work NuVoodoo has done, and their willingness to provide more analysis for radio.”

More information and registration can be found Here.