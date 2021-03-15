Rita Cosby Returns To WABC

Rita Cosby has been added to 77 WABC Radio’s weeknight line-up. The Rita Cosby Show will focus on breaking news and interviews from 10 PM to Midnight.

“Rita Cosby is the best in the business, with a tremendous following and incredible background,” said John Catsimatidis, CEO Red Apple Group. “The Rita Cosby Show will bring a new and exciting dynamic to our important evening programming, with Rita’s top-notch interviewing skills, impeccable record in journalism and deep ability to connect with our listeners.”

“I am honored to be joining 77 WABC’s terrific lineup, during this pivotal and unpredictable moment in our nation and communities,” said Cosby.

Cosby has mastered multiple media platforms in her career and has numerous awards. She has won six Gracie awards in radio, including Outstanding Host and Outstanding Talk Show; and Radio Ink’s 2018 Most Influential Woman Legend of the Year.

She was previously at 77 WABC Radio from 2014 to 2018, where she served as Political Editor as well as host of weekend and midday shows.