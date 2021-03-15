Big Pot of Money Collected by KLOS

Meruelo Media’s KLOS in Los Angeles and St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital hosted its 4th annual, two-day St. Jude Rocks Radiothon February 11-12. Over $880,000 was raised to support St. Jude.

“What a great way to kick start 2021, the year of great hope, with 95.5 KLOS leading our Los Angeles super FM cluster of Power 106, KDAY 93.5 and CALI 93.9, by delivering nearly $900,000 of fundraising love during the most difficult times in our history,” stated Otto Padrón, President and CEO of Meruelo Media. These results crystallize the passion of our community to save lives and to the humanity of our great listeners.”

“During these difficult times, cancer doesn’t stop, and neither will St. Jude. That’s why St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital is so grateful for the support of KLOS and the entire Meruelo Media family for their continued commitment to our mission,” said Angela Northrup, Regional Executive Director for ALSAC, the fundraising and awareness organization for St. Jude. “St. Jude Partners in Hope, who are donors that give monthly, help us ensure that families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food – because all a family should worry about is helping their child live.”