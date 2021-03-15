20th Anniversary Celebration, WRDV

WDRV-FM (97-1 FM, The Drive) Chicago launches a year-long, Twentieth Anniversary Celebration with a special, all-day feature March 15. The special tribute will feature music and personalities from that first day.

“In honor of what is widely recognized as the ‘first day of The Drive,’ we are excited to turn back the hands of time and relive Chicago’s soundtrack from March 15th, 2001, precisely as it came out of the speakers two decades ago,” said Rob Cressman, Director of Content/Branding. “We have unearthed the music log from that special day and will endeavor to recreate much of the excitement and enthusiasm that accompanied the launch.”

The Drive’s music will mirror the log from March 15th, 2001, straight through midnight. Sherman & Tingle welcome WDRV’s inaugural morning host, Steve Downes, to the show. Bob Stroud, the first voice on WDRV, will follow with his own memories. Each hour of the day will include opportunities to win limited edition, commemorative 20th Anniversary merchandise.