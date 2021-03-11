Joe Tait, Voice Of The Cavs, Passes

Joe Tait, Cleveland sports broadcaster, has died. The voice of the NBA Cavaliers for more than 40 years was 83.

Joe Tait was with the NBA team since its start in 1970, stepping away from the mic when he retired in 2011. Tait called more than 3,000 games for the team. He also did play by play for the Cleveland Indians for a short time in his career.

Terry Pluto, who has covered Cleveland Sports for a longtime, has a wonderful tribute to his friend and colleague at Cleveland.com.

Tait died after a lengthy battle with kidney disease and liver cancer. Arrangements are pending.