IBS Honors For WHPC

WHPC 90.3 FM has picked up seven national awards from the Intercollegiate Broadcasting System. The Voice of Nassau Community College was named Best Overall College Radio Station and Best Community College Radio Station.

“I could not be prouder of the work being done by the volunteers and staff here at WHPC, especially over the last year. Even with the pandemic forcing all of us to broadcast remotely, we continued to thrive and provide our audience with the information and entertainment they expect from us,” said Shawn Novatt, Station Director. “WHPC is celebrating nearly 50 years of broadcasting and I am so thrilled that the station continues to receive the recognition it deserves. Our mission is to provide professional broadcasting training to qualified Nassau Community College students, and these awards once again prove we are accomplishing our goal.”

Additional awards won include: