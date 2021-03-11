ESPN Expands Sports Betting Portfolio

With March Madness on the horizon; ESPN is adding to its Daily Wager brand with a podcast and a series of radio specials. The Daily Wager Podcast debuts March 15 and the first of four Daily Wager Tournament Preview radio specials will air March 20.

The podcast will be year-round on weekdays, hosted by a rotation of Daily Wager television program anchors and sports betting analysts. The four Daily Wager Tournament Preview radio specials are planned for the time of the NCAA Tournament and will air on ESPN Radio.

The sports betting news and information television program Daily Wager is celebrating its second anniversary this month.