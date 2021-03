The NAB has announced the 52 finalists for the 2021 Crystal Radio Awards. A virtual awards program is set for April 13.

WHUR-FM Washington, D.C. will be honored with the Crystal Heritage Award. The Howard University station will be recognized for winning a total of five Crystal Radio Awards.

The finalists and winners will be honored during the program available exclusively on NAB Amplify. Ten award winners will be selected from the list of finalists that can be found Here.