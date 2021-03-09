Kane Dead at Age 43

Peter Deibler, known as the Premiere Radio syndicated host “Kane,” has died at age 43. Deibler passed away last Friday after a long illness. The host has two daughters, Sam and Sophie which he spoke about often on the air.

Deibler began his career at Syracuse University’s student-run radio station Z89 (WJPZ-FM), and was one of the first DJs on HOT 107.9 (WWHT-FM) in Syracuse, hosting late nights on the iHeartRadio station in the late ‘90s. He also worked at WFLZ in Tampa and WIHT in Washington, DC.

Kane’s Sunday night program was syndicated to over 100 stations across the country.