Hall Accepting Suggestions

The Museum of Broadcast Communications announces that the Radio Hall of Fame Nominating Committee will accept suggestions for 2021 nominees beginning today through March 31, 2021.

Suggestions for Radio Hall of Fame nominees can be made in the following categories:

· Longstanding Local/Regional (20 years or more)

· Active Local/Regional (10 years or more)

· Networks/Syndication (10 years or more)

· Longstanding Network/Syndication (20 years or more)

· Music Format On-Air Personality

· Spoken Word On-Air Personality

Kraig T. Kitchin, Chairman, Radio Hall of Fame, commented: “We’re looking forward to celebrating the lifelong talents and career milestones of some of radio’s greatest! The first part of our annual process is fielding suggestions from listeners and industry members alike. It’s our priority to provide everyone the opportunity to be a part of this process.”

Dennis Green, Nominating Committee Chair, Radio Hall of Fame, added: “Our Nominating Committee reviews the input our industry and listening base provides, in addition to bringing their own ideas for nominations to a set of meetings held each year to determine our nominees across all formats and all genres of our industry.”

Inductees will be honored at the annual Radio Hall of Fame induction ceremony, with plans to be held live in Chicago at a date to be announced later this year. Leading radio imaging and production company, The Mix Group, is a presenting sponsor of the 2021 Radio Hall of Fame induction ceremony.